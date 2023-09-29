BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Mandan woman, Georgia Littlebird, was arrested late Thursday night after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the hand multiple times with a grill poker.

According to arresting affidavits, Littlebird had gone over to a woman’s house in Bismarck to confront the woman about money that she owed. According to the woman and two other witnesses who were at the house, Littlebird began attacking the woman and stabbing at her with a grill poker, hitting the woman’s hands a few times as the woman put them up in defense.

After the woman fell to the ground, Littlebird broke a window and left.

Police arrived around 9:20 p.m. and found multiple puncture wounds on the woman’s hands and the broken window.

Littlebird was then taken into custody by police and charged with Aggravated Assault (Class C Felony). She is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center with an Initial Appearance scheduled for later today.