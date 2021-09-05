Mandan woman hosts garage sale to benefit Honduras ministry

A Mandan woman hosted a rummage sale in Bismarck to help a ministry with feeding hungry children in Honduras.

Lynn Koch said the ministry feeds about 400 to 500 children in need every day.

It also helps them with dental and medical care.

Koch said she hosts about two to three sales a year, using donations like clothes and toys from the community.

“It gives people kind of a steady base for how they operate, and then it also gives them food to feed their stomachs,” Koch said.

Koch said the ministry serves five cities in Honduras.