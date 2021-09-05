Mandan woman hosts garage sale to benefit Honduras ministry

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mandan woman hosted a rummage sale in Bismarck to help a ministry with feeding hungry children in Honduras.

Lynn Koch said the ministry feeds about 400 to 500 children in need every day.
It also helps them with dental and medical care.

Koch said she hosts about two to three sales a year, using donations like clothes and toys from the community.

“It gives people kind of a steady base for how they operate, and then it also gives them food to feed their stomachs,” Koch said.

Koch said the ministry serves five cities in Honduras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories