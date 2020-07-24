Mandan woman’s lost class ring saga hits the national tabloids

You may have heard about a Mandan woman’s lost class ring resurfacing 45 years later. The story made national news but it doesn’t end there.

Betty Thompson lost her Flasher class ring in 1975. Firefighter Mike Hanson found it 25 years ago while remodeling his basement. He stowed it away in his wife’s jewelry box. Then recently, he showed it to a co-worker who thought the initials matched his aunt’s name. That day, Betty was reunited with her ring.

“I was excited, I screamed. I said are you kidding me?” said Thompson.

Since then, the story was picked up by Globe Magazine, a national tabloid. And now that this lost-and-found case has been solved, Mike, the firefighter, says he’s focused on another unsolved mystery.

“Actually I’m looking for my wife’s class ring. She lost hers. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1982. With the initials CB on it,” said Hanson.

Hanson says the saga of the class rings shows just how small the world can be sometimes.