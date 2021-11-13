Mandan World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A World War II veteran from Mandan is celebrated 100 years of life Saturday.

A birthday celebration for Tony Hatzenbuhler was held inside the Mandan Eagles Club.

About 125 people showed up to wish him a happy birthday.

There was also a table full of messages thanking Hatzenbuhler for his service.

KX News asked him what it’s like to live for a century, and this is what he had to say.

“It feels really good,” WWII Veteran Tony Hatzenbuhler said.

Hatzenbuhler was also surrounded by his brothers, one who served with him in World War II and the other who served in the Korean War