Mandan Youth Commission making a comeback for middle and high school students

The Mandan Youth Commission program is making a comeback and giving Mandan students a voice in the city.

City officials, along with school leaders, are bringing the program back to let kids have a say in the community they live.

Mandan middle and high school students now have a say on projects in the city, like economic and opportunity development.

They will also learn what it takes to work with the city commission as well as the school board and parks and recreation.

“So our vision with the youth commission is really to give the students an opportunity to participate in different parts of government. They’re already all in the schools, so getting involved in the schools is easy. But with us, with the component it’s nice to give them an avenue to connect with different processes and projects we have going on,” shared Mandan Commissioner Amber Larson.

The youth commission will be accepting applications at Mandan High School until Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14.