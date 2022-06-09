MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan’s second annual photo contest is open to photographers of all ages and experience levels who are ready to capture special features in the community and surrounding areas in Morton County.

Photographers can submit photos in one or more of the following categories: Opportunity, Community, Achievement, Fun and Country.

One winner will be selected in each category plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive prizes, like:

Display of winning photographs for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or another public facility

Consideration for inclusion on other public art displays

Publication in print and online for purposes of tourism promotion and community marketing with credit given to the photographer whenever possible

“The contest is a way to involve the public in capturing a unique look at people, places and activities that make Mandan and Morton County great places to live, work, do business and visit,” said contest chair Rena Mehlhoff, a member of the Mandan Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride and Image Committee, in a press release.

The public will have a chance to vote online for the people’s choice award winner, and details will be announced soon.

The full contest, which runs until Aug. 31, overview and rules are available on the City of Mandan’s website.

The first contest drew 108 entries from 30 photographers.

Here are the winning photos from 2021

COMMUNITY: Trolley Bridge by Angela Gittel, Mandan

FUN: Fun at Universal Playground by Jacey Wanner, Mandan

ACHIEVEMENT: Morton County Horse Show by Jacey Wanner, Mandan