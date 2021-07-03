Mandan’s annual Art in the Park festival brings out all kinds of collectibles

Last year the pandemic cancelled Mandan’s annual Art in the Park festival.

Now, artists are taking this opportunity to make it up.

“It impacted us because we didn’t get to do it,” said James Hill, vendor.

Now with eased restrictions, people are coming out from all over the Midwest to participate in the event.

Artist James Hill says he’s excited to meet new and returning customers.

“I have a rapport with people, I can talk to just almost anybody. I know how to get along with people. It’s a big plus if you have a good personality,” Hill said.

Hill, and other artists like Jed Swegarden continue to participate in the festival to show off their artistic masterpieces which are up for grabs.



“I have some engraved rocks and some in stock engraved rocks. We do name rocks, and pet memorials,” said Jed Swegarden, vendor, Lake Park MN.

“I’ve got potholders, aprons, cook books, wall hangings,” said Hill.

78-year old Hill says he spends his time making pieces 12 months a year.



“It’s all homemade. I do all the sewing, my wife helps me to put it together,” Hill said.



Swegarden says it’s more than just taking an item home but about having a piece that will last a lifetime.



“I try to spread positive messages about family. Some of them are healing, messages of healing, if you lose somebody or something like that. I always look at it as a message of remembrance,” Swegarden said.

