In a word, Mandan’s city water is safe.

In its annual “Drinking Water Quality Report,” the city generated a two-page report identifying where Mandan gets its water, how it is processed, what contaminants are in the water and whether they fall within acceptable levels as set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The conclusion: “As the data presented in the table indicates, the drinking water provided by the city of Mandan is safe and well within all state and federal requirements,” the city notes. “Our water quality professionals live with their families in the same neighborhoods that you do. When they turn on the faucet, they expect what you expect – a reliable supply of safe, high-quality drinking water.”

According to the report, Mandan obtains its water from the Missouri River. The river water is run through the Mandan Water Treatment Plant to be made safe for drinking.

At the plant, river water is pumped into a pretreatment basin, where “objectionable tastes and odors are treated and suspended sediments are removed,” according to the report.

After pretreatment, the water passes through one of two treatment “trains” in either the original 1958 system or the 1985 plant addition. Each treatment train consists of softening, clarification and stabilization, followed by disinfection and filtration.

On average, the Mandan Water Treatment Plant produces 3.4 million gallons of treated per day, with a peak capacity of about 12 million gallons per day.

You can read and download the annual water report here.