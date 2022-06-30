MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The World War Memorial building and other properties in downtown Mandan could be looking at new renovations or redevelopment.

A technical assistance team will meet with elected officials, property owners, members of the business community and citizens to receive input about various options to bring additional vibrancy and investment to the area, according to a press release. The additional properties will be:

Morton County Courthouse

Financial institutions

Healthcare services

Small businesses

Residential uses

Vacant and underutilized properties

The team is coming to provide recommendations about the renovation of the World War Memorial building, as well as the redevelopment of other properties along portions of West First Street, Main Street and the avenues in between.

The assistance to the City of Mandan became available through collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency as part of a brownfields grant awarded to Mandan in 2021 to support the assessment, cleanup and revitalization of vacant and underutilized sites.

The city also is receiving assistance through an EPA program through Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields program.

The $300,000 brownfields grant can be used for environmental site assessments that are often required for debt financing of property purchases and improvements.

The program is geared at helping property owners understand any potential contaminants such as mold, lead-based paint, asbestos or petroleum products.