MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A hair salon in Mandan has earned bragging rights after winning the city’s Golden Shovel award.

The Golden Shovel award is given annually, along with prize money, as an incentive for shops to keep the sidewalks clear of ice and snow.

Nominees for the 2022-2023 award were accepted in February and were voted on by the public in March.

Several nominees were selected, but only one could claim the title — and the shovel — as their prize.

Mane Expressions Salon was the winner of this year’s Golden Shovel, although they were not present to receive the award. They will have the ability to display the shovel at the salon for the rest of the year.

The runner-up was Vicky’s Sports Bar, which will receive $250 and a certificate.