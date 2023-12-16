BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Runners and their furry friends took to the starting line in Mandan to both have fun and raise funds for veterinary care in the Mandan area.



The first ever Hearts and Hounds 5k fun was held on Saturday, December 16th, and sponsored by Dacotah Bank and their partners. The event saw around 30 participants, and organizers hope that this number will only grow over time.

“Our whole bank is full of dog lovers,” explains Dacotah Bank’s Marketing President Jacob Nesvig, “everybody in it. So, we’ve been… we’ve always believed in the shelter philosophy and adopting rescue dogs whenever possible, so, we’re just happy to be apart of it.”



All proceeds from the event go to Miles of Love dog rescue to help with vetting, food, and supplies. Currently, the rescue has 20 dogs available for adoption. For more information on Miles of Love, or how to adopt or foster visit their website on this page.