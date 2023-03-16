MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Public Works Department always sets aside a week for special waste collection and free dumping at the landfill for residents.

According to a news release, this year’s Spring Clean-Up week is scheduled for April 17-22, but because of the snow, changes to the week could happen and will be announced by April 10 on the City of Mandan’s website.

As of right now, the landfill is going to be open on April 15 and April 17-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

People can put bulky items on the boulevard curb by 5 a.m. on scheduled garbage days, but not more than 24 hours in advance of collection. Only things placed in front of houses will be picked up by crews.

Keep things separate from household garbage

Spring Clean-Up things need to be separate from household garbage and things you don’t want to be picked up. You should mark things like old garbage cans, crates, or boxes that you want to be collected.

Appliances

Crews will pick up items that two people can lift, like furniture or appliances. These things need to be free of food and other things.

Mobile home parks & apartments

Clean-Up crews will not enter private streets or property, including apartments. People who live in mobile parks should contact the park manager for details. People who live in apartments need to put things on the curb of city-maintained streets. Things should be placed as far away as possible from dumpsters, garbage, and recycling bins.

Things that are not eligible

City crews will not be picking up these items:

Deer hides, bones, or wild game

Building or construction materials, like doors

Carpet

Tires: the landfill will charge: $4 per auto tire $9 per truck tire $15 per tractor tire

Sod, rocks, dirt, and sawdust

Oil

Batteries

Liquids

Hazardous waste, like pesticides, cleaning supplies, paint, and oils

Grass, leaves, or lawn clippings

Branches, twigs, or Christmas trees

If you’d like more information, you can visit the City of Mandan’s website.