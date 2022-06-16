MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A fundraising event is underway to help support people in your life who have had or have breast cancer.

Mandan’s Beyond the Blooms and Larson’s Tattooing are partnering to host the event at Harvest Catering & Events on West Main Street.

There, you can come in with a bra of your own or use one provided to make an outdoor hanging flowerpot. There is also food, drinks, prizes, and even a silent auction.

All the money raised Thursday night will go to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“We all know someone who has had breast cancer, who’s a survivor, maybe people that have passed and it’s a great way to get the word out that there are options for people who want to do cover-ups or reconstruction or all of that. I just think we need to be supportive of all the women and men out there who have suffered from breast cancer and show them all kinds of support, “said florist Melanie Lennie.

Tara Olheiser from Larson’s Tattooing offers reconstruction medical tattoo services for survivors who have undergone a mastectomy.

She will have more information on her services at tonight’s event as well, which is happening now through 8 p.m.

For more information, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/mandanbeyondtheblooms/photos .