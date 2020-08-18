Mandan’s ‘sweet corn lady’ loads up trucks of corn every morning to sell to the community

A Mandan woman, better known as the “sweet corn lady,” has people lining up to get their hands on a bag of the golden cobs.

Mary Graner has been selling sweet corn in Mandan for the past 15 years.

The local farmer along with her family load up two trucks every morning to bring to town and they sell out, they say, sometimes within the hour.

This year, they prepackaged the corn due to the ongoing pandemic as a safety precaution.

“But we pick it fresh every single morning. We will not sell a bag a day old, and we do sell out every day. But in the days if we didn’t sell out we donated it to charities,” shared Graner.

The family began selling corn a week ago out of the Runnings parking lot because of space and social distancing reasons.

