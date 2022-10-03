MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — With the goal of engaging youth and young adults in the community, the Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and Mandan Progress Organization are launching that effort with a special community event.

A fall festival for youth ages 14 to 20 will be held on October 15, from 1-4 p.m. in Dykshoorn Park with music, food trucks, giveaways, pumpkin decorating, and pie eating contests.

Participating youths will be asked to sign up at the event to spearhead and assist with community events, projects, and programs.

Engaging youth and young adults in and around the city is a priority of the 2021 Mandan Strong economic and community development strategic plan.

Among the planned activities is a pumpkin decorating contest. Young people may enter already carved or decorated pumpkins.

Attendees can vote for their favorite pumpkin, and a panel of judges from the youth initiative organizing committee will evaluate entries.

Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, scariest, best carved, best decorated, and crowd favorite.

Pumpkins must be entered by 1:30 p.m. with voting open from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m.

Seeking Door Prizes

Businesses or organizations interested in donating gift cards or other items for door prizes giveaways may contact Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

The Morton Mandan Public Library will provide indoor and covered patio space in case of inclement weather.

Members of the youth initiative organizing committee include high school and college students, with staff involvement from the Mandan Progress Organization, Manda Public Schools, Morton County Extension, Morton Mandan Public Library, Native American youth groups, and volunteers from the Mandan Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride, and Image Committee.

Event details will be shared on the Made in Mandan Facebook and Instagram pages and on the City of Mandan’s website.