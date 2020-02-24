Mandaree Man Sentenced to 40 Years on Sexual Abuse Charges

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Shayne Mason, 38, of Mandaree, pleaded guilty last year to three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

The investigation began in 2017 when one of the three victims in the case told police that Mason had sexually assaulted her on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation a decade earlier, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

“The defendant heartlessly stole the security and innocence from three children’s lives,” Wrigley said in a statement.

