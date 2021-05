A wildfire in Mandaree that started Saturday, May 1st has burned an estimated 8,000 acres so far. The containment of the fire is currently unknown at this time.

It has been reported that the South Dakota National Guard has sent up two Black Hawks to aid in the fire. This is due to the fact that Black Hawks deployed by the North Dakota National Guard were aiding in the wildfire north of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

We will update the situation as we receive new information.