Mandaree Woman Going Above and Beyond with Mask Making

Many people across the state have joined together to help the fight against the coronavirus, making masks or simply donating money, but one woman has gone above and beyond to pitch in despite her personal challenges.

“I started on March 24th,” Mandaree mask maker, Skye Hall said.

Like many others, Hall decided to make masks and donate them to organizations and people in need, but what sets her apart is her making nearly 1,000 of them, completely on her own.

“It’s been tough, you know, there is some challenging times. My mom helps when she can with the babysitting, so she’ll come over during the day so that I can make the masks,” Hall said.

She told KX News her biggest challenge is caring for three kids while still devoting hours of her day to make masks.

“Some days I get tired, some days I can go on until later on in the night,” she said.

The rise in numbers of COVID-19 across the state has only influenced her to keep making more.

“I know so many people, and I just don’t want to see them dying from this virus,” she said.

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. One woman says she feels safe knowing there are people like Skye doing what she’s doing.

“To me, this is important just to make sure we’re not only keeping ourselves safe but that others around us are safe. She and others are doing a tremendous job,” Jess Bateman said.

“If I could help a good variety of the people, you know, maybe that could make a difference with the confirmed case count,” Hall said.

Hall says she’s also made masks for people out of state and has people in Canada wanting masks as well.