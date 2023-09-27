NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 44th annual Norsk Høstfest started on Wednesday with many booths to check this year.

At one, the Sons of Norway are set up, doing a demonstration on how a “Mangle board” works.

Culturally, Scandinavian men who wanted to marry would have to carve a wooden board intricately by hand.

When it was all finished they would hang it on the door of their beloved, and if she took it, it was a yes, but, if she left it on the door it meant his proposal was rejected.

If that was the case, he would not only have to find someone else to marry, but he also had to carve a new mangle board.

“The mangle board had two purposes. It was used for early ironing in the rural areas. But also served as an engagement request,” said Jerry Saude, the president of District 4 Sons of Norway.

Sons of Norway also had a map where people could find the city of their ancestors and place a pin on it.