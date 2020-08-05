Manikin gives Sanford’s AirMed team practice on saving lives

Sanford’s AirMed team has a new manikin that goes way beyond basic CPR training.

Medical professionals now have a manikin that will allow them to train for situations involving the airway.

This includes swelling of the throat and tongue, chest tube insertions and collapsed lungs.

Staff says the new training equipment will allow them to better prepare for incidents they don’t see as often.

“Sometimes you are unable to get an easier or simple airway with the breathing tube and you have to revert to a surgical airway through the trachea from the outside. And this manikin allows us to train, practice that procedure,” shared Jerry Bushey, Chief Flight Nurse for Sanford AirMed.

The training device was donated by Country Financial through its Operation Helping Heroes program.