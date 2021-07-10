Many athletes compete in Bisman Triathlon for the first time

It was quite an experience at the McDowell Dam for many participants in this year’s Annual BisMan Triathlon, especially for first time athletes in the race.

“I was like 9th out of the water, and then I counted I was 14th off the bike, and I was six overall.” said Hunter Bear.



Like father, like son: Josh and Jason Riegel are feeling the effects of this year’s race,”



“It’s a wonderful experience. I recommend it to anyone out there, anyone can do this,” said Josh Riegel.

“Your adrenaline kicks in; you start having fun. There’s great comradery,” said Mason Riegel.



Both invested weeks to become physically fit for the 500-meters swim, 13-mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run challenge.

“For this event, the swimming is the hardest even for me so I spent most of my time training for that portion. The bike and the run are more of a common athletic event.” Riegel said.



Mason beat his father in the 5k run crossing the finish line way ahead of him.



“I’m satisfied. My dad thought that under 90 minutes would be good. I got an hour and 20.” Riegel said.



“My son is a natural athlete. He works hard, he’s the hardest worker, for us it’s more of a bonding experience and not to compete, ”Rigel said.



Organizers say this triathlon has been an event for 10 years minus the cancellation from Covid-19 last year.