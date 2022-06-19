For the second time, this year voters in the Mapleton School District’s referendum failed this week by 2 votes.

The school’s 5.3-million-dollar bond issue needed 60 percent approval, of voters to pass, but it came in just short with 59.2 percent of the vote.

Had just two more people voted in favor of the referendum it would have passed.

In January voters had also voted to turn down the bond referendum.

In January just 48 Percent of the votes were in favor.

If it had passed it would have added about 10 new classrooms plus bathrooms in the new wing, expanded the kitchen and common area, and remodeled the office area and two classrooms.