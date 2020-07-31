Marathon to appeal order to close pipeline on reservation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Marathon Petroleum plans to appeal an order by a federal agency to shutdown a pipeline that crosses part of an American Indian reservation in North Dakota.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs on July 2 ordered the shutdown of the pipeline that delivers oil to Marathon’s refinery in Mandan.

The order comes seven years after an easement allowing the line to cross part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation expired.

The BIA also is billing Marathon $187 million for damages. A statement posted on the company’s website Friday said the line remains operational.

