March to be held in Rugby Sunday

In a Facebook post from Pierce County Emergency Services, it was announced the City of Rugby received an application for a foot parade to be held on Sunday, June 7 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement will be present to conduct traffic control and are asking the public to assist by moving all parked vehicles off the roadways within the parade route.

The route will be from Rugby High School, North on 3rd Ave SE; West on 3rd Street SE; North on 3rd Ave SW, East on 2nd Street SW, then South on Main Ave to the High School.

The post also asks participants in the march to North Dakota Department of Health and the CDC COVID-19 recommended measures.

KX News will be in Rugby tomorrow with live coverage.