Marcus Lee pleads guilty–two more men charged in Minot murder

Our focus remains on the homicide case in Minot, as two suspects were named Friday.

The search is on for two Minot men accused in the Sunday murder. Both men are wanted and charged, neither man is in custody.

Donald Cooper Jr. and Michael Dennis the II both have active warrants out for their arrest. They were named as co-defendants in the case Friday morning.

The two men are both charged in Ward County court with Accomplice to Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Terrorizing.

The Minot Police Department told KX News Friday they can not give any other information in the case and cited an order by Ward County Judge Doug Mattson restricting comment on the investigation.

Police have had 22-year-old Marcus Lee in custody since Tuesday. He struck a plea deal with the Ward County State’s Attorney, and Lee was in court Friday.

The State is asking for a 20-year sentence with at least 85-percent served. A sentencing date has not yet been set in his case as a pre-sentence investigation will be needed.

Lee pled guilty to being an accomplice to the murder of Dominick Stephens who was shot to death Sunday morning, January 12th in Minot in the Northwest corner of the city.

If you have information on where either Donald Cooper Jr. or Michael Dennis the II may be, you’re asked to call local law enforcement. You can also submit a tip through the Police Department’s website.