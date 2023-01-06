MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Big Muddy Fishing tournament takes off Saturday at Marina Bay in Mandan.

The tournament begins at noon, and reporter Taylor Aasen went there on Friday as they were setting up to talk more about the event.

“This the Marina Bay ice fishing tournament held annually hosted here in Marina Bay and the Broken Oar what starts at noon goes till five tomorrow, but just a fun event to kind of tie all those big money fishermen together during the winter months, and get them out on the ice and just compete a little bit and have a great time. It’s a max of 200 teams,” said Dustin Melby with Moritz Sports and Marine.

The rules meeting was held on Friday evening at the Broken Oar and there will be three categories that contestants should be fishing for: Northern, Walley, and nongame fish.

Food and warmth can be found at the Broken Oar located right off Marina Bay in Mandan.

The entry fee costs $25 per person. 90% of the earnings from the tournament are paid back and 10% will go to Lure Em For Life.