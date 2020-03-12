Mark Schauer and Team Win 4-H State Crops Judging Contest

Ward County 4-H Junior Crops Judging team competed at the State Crops Judging contest in Valley City during the North Dakota Winter Show on Saturday, March 7. In Crops Judging, contestants must identify crops and weeds by the seeds, insects, equipment and machinery, different types of crop disorders, and market grade factors for wheat and durum.

Winning the Junior Crops Judging contest was Mark Schauer, Carpio. Placing sixth was Abby Finke, Berthold. Also representing Ward County was Daylon Yanish, Carpio. The team of Schauer, Finke and Yanish won the Junior Crops Judging contest in the team division.