BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– This week, Burleigh County auditor Mark Splonskowski explained his recent lawsuit regarding the county’s election rules.

Splonskowski is suing Erika White, who was recently named North Dakota’s election director. He states that the issue stems from the county allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if received up to 13 days after Election Day.

An attorney for the Public Interest Legal Foundation is representing Splonskowski in the case, and argues the 13 days violate federal law — however, attorneys say White is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Splonskowski said in Wednesday morning’s county commission meeting this is a personal lawsuit, and he’s not using his position as auditor or county money to bring the litigation.

“I cannot uphold state law without violating federal law and vice versa,” Splonskowski said. “It is for this reason that I have brought this case to a judicial determination on which law prevails.”

“I know it’s a fine line,” added Burleigh County State Attorney Julie Lawyer. “Like I said, the only reason he’s doing it is because he’s the Burleigh County auditor, which puts him in a position to have to decide what we have to do in that capacity.”

County commissioners argued the suit is a waste of resources, and paints the state’s elections in a negative light.