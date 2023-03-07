BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Mark Splonskowski resigned from his position as City Commissioner due to possible conflicts it could cause as county Auditor.

This leaves one seat at the commission table empty. City Commissioners do have a few options when it comes to filling the seat.

A special election could be held so the City Commissioners could appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term which ends in 2024 or they could decide to not fill the seat and wait until the next election.

City Commissioners will discuss which route they would like to take at next Tuesday’s meeting.