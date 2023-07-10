BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A marketing firm in Bismarck just worked out a deal to buy out another ad agency a few blocks away.

At the end of June, the owners of Odney in Bismarck finalized a deal to buy KK Bold. The agency was started by owners LaRoy Kingsley and Wayne Kranzler — but Odney co-owner Shane Goettle says before Christmas last year, Kingsley showed interest in wanting to retire.

Goettle also notes after the sale, the KK Bold workers are moving into the Odney office.

“They add to our social media teams, they add to our digital teams. They really add to our public relations efforts, and so just the skills that we were lacking or needing to fill and vice versa, it was like a puzzle piece fitting together,” Goettle said.

With the agreement, Odney now has a staff of around 30 people in Bismarck — as well as nearly a dozen more workers around the country. Odney is co-owned by Goettle, Don Larson, Kyle Niess and Gwen Butler.