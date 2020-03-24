Marketplace changes store hours

1  of  2
Marketplace Foods has changed its store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow employees to clean and stock the store, effective immediately.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day, shopping will only be for customers at high risk (older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals), first responders and medical personnel.

Marketplace said their distributors, vendors and suppliers are all working diligently to keep the flow of goods to all their stores, though they may have some out of stock items but will continue to replenish as fast as possible.

They ask that for your safety and the safety of their employees, please follow the recommendations of health care professionals and maintain social distancing in the store when possible.

