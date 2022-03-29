The Marketplace for Kids is a nonprofit organization that aims to help kids find their passions in life — the sooner, the better.

“Our belief is that kids already know what they want to be in the eighth grade,” said the Marketplace’s State Director Robert Heitkamp. “So why don’t we get to them sooner and show them what options they have that are close to home?”

The Marketplace for Kids starts far before the students arrive.

At the beginning of the year, those who wish to attend can sign up for the courses they want to take.

Every region in North Dakota gets a turn to host the Marketplace. It seems only appropriate that the region including Bismarck’s event would take place in the Heritage Center.

The aim of the event is to encourage students to pursue new ideas and opportunities they otherwise would not have considered, and also to ensure they’re comfortable with the careers they do have their hearts set on.

Everyone is required to take five classes during the event, so they’ll always have something new to think about that goes beyond the classroom.

Lessons at the Marketplace are taught by professionals in their fields, with topics ranging from basic safety courses to lessons in electricity.

The lessons go by rather quickly — about 25 minutes each — but the instructors make the most of this time, squeezing as much as possible into their short time together.

Spliced between these classroom sessions, students also took part in gallery walks, where students from the University of Mary guided small groups through the exhibits — with fun facts, scavenger hunts and of course, souvenirs to go around.

For the future entrepreneur looking to stand out, individual projects are also a good option.

Here, they can design and present their own subject to other students and staff.

While nerve-wracking, students say these are great for learning to speak up and share something they’re passionate about.

“It’s basically a place where people can visit and learn about a lot of things,” said Prarie View Elementary student Emree Gregerson. “And maybe some people are nervous to do presentations, but that’s completely fine. I’m usually not a public speaker, but it’s ok to be nervous. And this is a very, very good place to learn about things.”

Only two student projects were able to make it to this year’s Marketplace due to some unexpected testing in the region.

The organizers are hopeful there will be more next year.