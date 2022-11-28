BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Hundreds of young students and volunteers will be at the ND Heritage Center and State Capitol Building for the 20th annual Bismarck Marketplace for Kids Education Day.

According to a news release, the event is taking place on Tuesday, December 6.

The day will feature an array of classes, including:

“Electrical Motors & Electrical Circuits” by Scott Halle — the training and compliance administrator for ND State Electrical Board

“A ‘Breakout’ from Traditional Roles” by Jill Vigesaa — the education coordinator for ND Farm Bureau/ND Ag Department

“Lessons About Your Money” by Lance Hill — the financial literacy manager for ND Jumpstart Coalition

“Careerviewer” by Matt Chaussee — CEO of Be More Colorful, LLC.

Students will be showcasing their innovative ideas in the Hall of Great Ideas (in the Legislative and Memorial Halls in the State Capitol Building) from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Everyone is invited to stop by and view the projects, visit with students, and encourage their creativity.

The program targets grades three through eight but is open to all ages.

They are still looking for volunteers for the day. If you are interested, call: (701) 242-7744.

“As we move into a new chapter of life, entrepreneurship, and innovation will become more crucial for our state and our country. The Marketplace for Kids program will play a crucial role in fostering our next generation of business leaders. The work you do with your students, preparing them for their futures is the most noble of professions. I commend you and have my utmost gratitude,” said North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education Director Wayde Sick.