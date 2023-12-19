MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A school in Mandan is getting some high praise for some progress their teachers and students have made in math class.

Mary Stark Elementary was picked for the distinguished school award because of academic achievement and growth in mathematics of at least 10% annually over two years.

Instructional leaders told KX News they’ve been focusing more time on math, which includes small group sessions and helping students understand word problems.

They say they’re proud of the achievement, but it’s not a secret formula.

“It’s that confirmation that what we’re doing is the right thing and it gives us that drive to continue to work hard and find solutions for our students,” Jennifer Albrecht said.

Mary Stark will receive the award at the national ESEA conference in February in Portland.