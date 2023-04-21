STEELE, N.D. (KXNET) — A man from Maryland man is injured in a semi-truck crash around 8:40 a.m. Friday just outside of Steele.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old was driving the semi east on I-94 when he went to take the Steele exit and lost control on the snow-covered roads.

The semi started to jack-knife and the driver tried to steer out of it but entered the ditch and overturned, blocking the shoulder, right lane, and part of the left lane.

The right lane was blocked for recovery when the crash happened up until 6 p.m.

Those traveling should use caution when driving through the area until the semi can be removed.

The man was brought to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.