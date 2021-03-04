Coronavirus
Masks, locker use and prom addressed during Minot’s school board meeting

Masks, lockers and prom are a few things schools are continuing to navigate and plan around amid COVID-19.

The Minot Public Schools superintendent gave an update during Thursday’s virtual school board meeting.

He says kids and staff are going to continue wearing masks and continue not to use lockers.

He adds that the district is planning to hold prom and graduation later this spring and that Minot Public Schools is the only large school district in the state that has offered in-person all year.

“We’ve had kids that have done a phenomenal job of wearing their masks and following the protocols, so this is a success story in Minot and I just want to thank everybody that’s had a role in that,” Dr. Mark Vollmer said.

Vollmer adds that it does not look like there will be an option for distance learning next year and all kids will be back in school.

