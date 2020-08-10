MaskUpND campaign launched to ‘prioritize helping our neighbors’

In a new campaign announced Monday during Gov. Doug Burgum’s press briefing, Mask Up ND, North Dakotans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MaskUpND and share photos of yourself “being safe and using masks.”

“In North Dakota, we’re known as a state that takes care of each other. Masks are another way for us to show we care for others and our community. My mask protects you and your mask protects me,” Burgum said.

If you head to the new Mask Up ND page on the North Dakota Department of Health website, you can view tabs on how to wear masks properly, how to wash your mask properly and how to make a mask at home.

You can also download a poster, write who you wear your mask for and use the hashtag #MaskUpND on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to show the NDDoH your participation.