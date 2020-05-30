Mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The First District Health Unit announced there will be a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, June 3 from 12-4 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Any member of the public can be tested during the event, and essential workers such as gas station or grocery workers are especially encouraged.

You can be tested at the event even if you do not have any symptoms.

Unlike some earlier testing, you will not need to quarantine until you receive your test results.

Although no appointment is needed and pre-registration is not required, it will help you get in and out of the testing site faster.

Information about pre-registration and updates about postponements or cancellation can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge