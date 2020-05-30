Mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Minot

The First District Health Unit announced there will be a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, June 3 from 12-4 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Any member of the public can be tested during the event, and essential workers such as gas station or grocery workers are especially encouraged.

You can be tested at the event even if you do not have any symptoms.

Unlike some earlier testing, you will not need to quarantine until you receive your test results.

Although no appointment is needed and pre-registration is not required, it will help you get in and out of the testing site faster.

Information about pre-registration and updates about postponements or cancellation can be found here.