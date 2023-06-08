GLENBURN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was recently notified by Material Testing Services of a produced water spill from a pipeline leak in Renville County.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the spill happened roughly just outside of Glenburn on June 3 and it was reported on June 5.

Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development, and initial estimates show that about 585 barrels, or 24,570 gallons, were released, which impacted agricultural land and possibly wetland areas.

While the spill is still under investigation, personnel from Environmental Quality have inspected the site and are going to continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.