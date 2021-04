Matriarch in fight against Dakota Access Pipeline has died

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 18: LaDonna Brave Bull Allard addresses guests during the Sierra Club’s 125th Anniversary Trail Blazers Ball at Innovation Hangar on May 18, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Sierra Club)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — LaDonna Allard, a woman considered a matriarch in the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline, has died at age 64.

An online obituary says Allard died April 10 in Fort Yates where she lived. Allard founded the first Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in March 2016.

It grew in size over the next few months and inspired others to set up camps where the Cannonball and Missouri rivers meet. Thousands of people from around the world soon arrived to stand with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its fight against the pipeline.