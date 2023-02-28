MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — When tragedy strikes in a small town, ambulances provide an important role for emergency crews.

And what’s inside the ambulance, and how many there are, all play a role in saving lives.

When you think of an ultrasound machine, you think of babies and mothers.

When it comes to the small towns in North Dakota, these machines mean much more to the EMS and patients that use them.

Craig Comes, the manager at Garrison-Max Ambulance District, said, “now we can do the scan, look for any bleeding or major trauma internally, and share that with the provider or the doctors at the hospital.”

As these rural ambulances get these new machines, the story hits the community a little bit differently.

One man spoke to KX News about the impact of the ambulance. He told us how one traumatic incident changed his life forever.

Cory Schmaltz said, “the day it happened, I mean, everything is nothing, but important to me because this team came to my rescue and saved my life.”

Schmaltz stated he doesn’t remember a lot of his experience crashing his vehicle, but he remembers calling the EMS provider from his cardiologist’s office and they couldn’t believe what his heart rate was at the time of the crash, and that he survived. He credits the EMS and the ambulance’s equipment for saving his life.

The community sees the value in the ambulances and wanted to help with much-needed upgrades.

The Red Light Bar in Max wanted to donate funds, getting ahold of the American Legion post to come together for the community.

Mark Meyer, the gaming manager at American Legion Post #91 stated, “Michelle and Jen got ahold of me one day and said we want to contribute some money to the rescue units and stuff like that in Garrison.”

Michelle Peterson-Lies, the owner of Red Light Bar, said, ” I really like to help my community in any way I can, and he’s been very good about getting all of our funds to us.”

The importance of ambulance upgrades in this machine allows for more imaging to be done while en route to a hospital.

Allowing EMS in Garrison, Max, and Ryder-Makioti, ambulances help communicate with the hospital, which allows emergency responders to provide adequate care for those who need it.