MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Small businesses are important links in the chain of our community, and one group certainly seems to recognize that.

Maximize ND, a Mandan-based organization, helps folks grow their business with a little help from the experts.

On Wednesday, they hosted a panel with local, motivational speakers and successful business owners from around the area.

The business owners attending this meeting represented many different job fields — including handyman services, car dealerships, spas, and salons, just to name a few.

Performance Coach and motivational speaker Ryan Botner says that showcasing these growth-oriented leaders can inspire other business owners to have that same mindset.

“Our communities are built on entrepreneurs,” he stated. “They’re built on business owners, and if we are not encouraged to continue to grow and be visionaries, there aren’t going to be any jobs. We want to be able to highlight those people that are taking a risk and helping the communities grow, and keeping the money here.”

Maximize ND will be hosting another motivational event at the beginning of next year. To find out more, visit their website by using this link.