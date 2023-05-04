BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — May the Fourth be with you. A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, Star Wars was born, but you don’t have to travel very far to experience some Star Wars fun.

Comic Realms in Bismarck is celebrating Thursday and all weekend long.

From Legos to graphic novels to even Star Wars cookbooks, there is something for Jedi of all ages. And on Thursday, they will be selling a lot of their Star Wars items at 20% off to celebrate.

“Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon. It’s been around for 46 years now, and it has stood the test of time. It captured the imagination of people from the seventies to today. It is an amazing film series that has extended out to novels, graphic novels, television. You name it, Star Wars is there,” said Wes Anderson of Comic Realms.

This Saturday is also Free Comic Book Day, and Comic Realms is giving out an exclusive free Star Wars comic book to customers on Saturday. If you donate a dollar or canned goods to a local charity at the store, you will get even more free books.

But if on Thursday night you want to test your Star Wars knowledge, there will be Star Wars trivia at CraftCade in Bismarck.

“Tonight, I know there’s people going to be coming in with lightsabers, you know wearing Darth Vader gear, hats, and all kinds of stuff like that. So, it’s going to be a Star Wars-themed event. We even have drinks all around Star Wars. We even have a drink called the ‘Baby Yoda,'” said Jared Lee, the CraftCade/Laughing Sun Trivia host.

The workers at CraftCade say you may need more power from the likes of the Dark Side to really know some of the answers. They will be tough and cover both movies and television. But there’s no cost to play and lots of Star Wars-themed prizes.