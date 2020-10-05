Mayor of Garrison says there were no ‘red flags’ when hiring a former officer accused of misconduct

A Garrison Police officer resigned from his position after misconduct allegations last month. Now, some people are asking about the hiring process of new ones.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s lower back. Another woman claims while he was on duty, the officer got out of his police car walked up to a picnic table where she was sitting, shut his body cam off, and made an obscene gesture.

We spoke to the Mayor who was a part of the hiring committee. He says they ran a background check on the former officer and he was even highly recommended by other law enforcement agencies.

“In the interview process, there were no red flags. I sat in on the interview, the chief sat in on the interview, and a former Bismarck Police Chief who now lives in Garrison sat in on the interview and there were no red flags,” said Mayor Stu Merry.

The resignation leaves only two full-time police officers in Garrison, and that includes the chief.

Merry says the city has already posted the new position, and they will use the same hiring process they have been, since the department started, back in January.