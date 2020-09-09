Mayor Shaun Sipma addresses LGBTQ+ flag flown last week in Minot during city council meeting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week, we shared with you a historical moment in the city of Minot the raising of the LGBTQ+ flag.

During that ceremony, an inappropriately sized rainbow flag was displayed in front of City Hall.
According to 4 U.S. Code § 7, when other flags are displayed with the American flag, the American flag should be larger.

Note: After this live video, the pride flag shown was taken down and replaced with a smaller one.

After many calls about the situation, Mayor Shaun Sipma addressed the issue Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

“That was something that I should have absolutely checked on prior to raising. However, the issue was identified immediately. The flag was then lowered until the proper size of the flag was found,” said Mayor Sipma.

During the public appearance section of the meeting, there were a number of people who vocally expressed their opposition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Girls Golf

WDA Boys Tennis

Business Support

COVID-19 Scam

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cold & Harvest

Cold & Sunflowers

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

NDC SEPT 8

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

St Marys Football

Sean Korsmo

Monday, September 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

100 miles on foot

Dickinson Marathon for leukemia

Robert One Minute 9-7

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss