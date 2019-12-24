Mayor’s challenge: ‘Minot Through Your Eyes’

The City of Minot Mayor wants to see the Magic City through your eyes. With the third annual State of the City coming up, he’s challenging the community to take pictures of what they think represents the Magic City.

It can be of people, buildings, landscapes and anything in-between. Winners will be announced at the Feb. 6 State of the City meeting.

City staff will answer any questions people have about the city.

“We do have the opportunity before and after to chat with city department heads, city leaders, mayor, city manager and others to ask those questions and to get those answers for what they may have questions on,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma. “What the plan is ahead, or why some decisions have been made and why the direction has been chosen of where we’re going.”

A link will soon be available on the city’s website where people can submit their photos. They can also submit them on Instagram using the hashtag #MyMinot.