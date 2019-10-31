Maysa Arena Eck rink out of commission

Local News

MINOT — A community ice rink is in jeopardy, and right before its heaviest usage kicks off.

“We were getting ready to pressurize the system to put ice in right after the pancake breakfast in the middle of September,” said Jarrod Olson, Maysa Arena Operations Director.

Olson said after looking into the problem, they realized they had a leak under their Eck rink. He said the ice is usually used during the winter season by over 600 people, now they have to reroute.

“Loosing this sheet of ice from October through April, May. We lost about a few months at the start of the season. We will lose a few months at the end of the season,” said Olson.

Instead of not using the area at all, he said they will turf down, like during the summer months, so people can still utilize the space.

“Soccer, Lacrosse. People could just rent it to come and run around with it’s 40 below in January. The skies the limit to what it can be used for. And I think once word gets out to the public it will be almost as busy as the ice would be,” said Olson.

So what about those 600 plus people who would normally use the ice? The All Seasons Arena contracts their ice rink out with Minot Parks every year, and they said they are ready for a little more traffic.

“We’re here. The ice is going in, and in fact, they start skating Monday. So yeah, we will just expect more traffic,” said Craig Rudland, Assistant General Manager for North Dakota State Fair Center.

Olson said they will begin working on the rink after winter sports are over, but until then, they will do their best to keep everyone on the ice.

Olson said more than likely the repair will be paid with the maintenance budget and they don’t expect to lose money since activities such as soccer can still happen in the rink.

