MAYVILLE, N.D. (KXNET) — A 25-year-old Mayville man was killed in a rollover crash in Traill County after he was ejected from his vehicle this afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 12:52 p.m. the Mayville man was driving south on 155th Avenue NE, a dirt and gravel maintenance road about nine miles south of Buxton, when his vehicle entered a ditch, rolled, and was ejected from his vehicle.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.