BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Happening on Saturday, September 30, McCabe Church in Bismarck is hosting the Annual Clothing Giveaway.

According to a news release, the giveaway is at the church’s south parking lot, located at 1030 N 6th St. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The McCabe Youth Group leads this event and is open to everyone in the community.

It started with a desire from the youth group to make sure that every community member has the right clothing for winter, and also promotes a sustainable approach to clothing consumption by reducing landfill waste.

“Our clothing giveaway is open to everyone in the community — whether you’re in need or just love the thrill of thrifting,” said Kris Cleary, the event’s volunteer coordinator. “It’s not just about redistribution, but also repurposing and preventing waste. We hope people come to find treasures amongst the 25-30 tables that are stacked high with clothes, coats, shoes, and handbags.”

The church is also welcoming the donation of coats, hats, gloves, socks, and blankets. Volunteers are also being encouraged to help with setting up and cleaning up.

“It’s a fun day for everyone involved. We’ve learned that we always get more than we give at this event,” Cleary added.

If you would like more information or want to volunteer, you can contact the church at (701) 255-1160.