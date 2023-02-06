MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A $20 million project is getting closer to its grand opening, bringing a big quality of life boost to North Dakotans. The opening date for the Magic City Discovery Center (MCDC) has been pushed back, but leaders say it will be worth the wait.

The 28,000-square-foot building holds four levels of interactive exhibits and learning possibilities for kids of all ages. The center is 10 years in the making and is now set to open this April.

The MCDC will be home to a Smithsonian Spark Lab, an innovation invention hub center affiliated with the Smithsonian which is one of only 10 in the nation. Officials say the installation of the 37-foot climber, 12 exhibit galleries, and more, will take some more time than expected to get ready for the public.

“We have over 150 exhibits that we are installing right now,” explained MCDC’s Executive Director Wendy Keller. “They’re custom exhibits, so it’s definitely taking a little bit of time, a little longer than we initially thought. But trust me, it will definitely be worth the wait.”

The center has different levels of memberships for local families, military families, and grandparents.